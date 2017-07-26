Multi-sports fun on offer in the Isle

It’s the school holidays, and there’s plenty of action-packed fun to be had at sporty day camps in and around the Isle.

North Lincolnshire’s Energize day camps and activities programme is designed to offer fun sporting and cultural activities for children aged eight to 14 years.

Full days of multi-sports have been enjoyed at Epworth Leisure Centre throughout July with more dates in August there, and at other centres.

The Energize Camp Day timetable includes Epworth Leisure Centre (multi-sport) on August 30. Multi-sport activities include dodgeball, cricket, football, rounders, street golf and much more. Outdoor adventure days include shelter building, fire making, gardening and other delights.

Places can be secured by booking in advance, at £20 a day. For more information or to book call 01724 297270 (8.30am to 4pm) or email contact details and requirements to community.recreation@northlincs.gov.uk. A parental consent form is also required in advance.

In addition to day camps, Energize is offering 90-minute drama and dance activities, costing £4.50, in The Pods, Ancholme and Baysgarth leisure centres:

Young people visiting leisure centres for sessions can also swim for free as part of Summer Daze.

Coun David Rose, cabinet member for Children, Families and Learning, said: “We like to make sure there are plenty of things to do during school holidays and I am sure the activity programme will prove very popular. For those who prefer more relaxed pastimes, our libraries offer a range of free and cheap activities.”

Visit http://www.northlincs.gov.uk/tourism-museums-and-the-arts/the-arts/arts-in-north-lincolnshire/news-and-upcoming-events/