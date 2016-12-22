MP signs Christmas card pledge to support Brexit

MP Andrew Percy has signed a giant Christmas card to local residents, pledging to vote in Parliament for Brexit and respect the outcome of the EU referendum, if a vote in Parliament is required.

Attending an event in Westminster organised by Change Britain - the campaign to make a success of Brexit – Andrew promised to vote to trigger Article 50 unconditionally.

Commenting on the pledge Andrew said: “On 23 June over 17 million people voted to leave the EU and take back control of our laws, borders, money and trade. It was the biggest electoral mandate in British history.

“I respect the result and that is why I will vote unconditionally to trigger Article 50 if a vote in Parliament is required. The Government is getting on with the job of delivering Brexit for the benefit of people in our area. Those MP’s threatening to vote for Article 50 only if certain conditions are met are obstructing the will of the people.”