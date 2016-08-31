Motorists in South Yorkshire motorway crashes survive

Motorists involved in two crashes on a South Yorkshire motorway survived, South Yorkshire Police revealed today.

Two crashes within 25 minutes of each other caused chaos on the A1(M) yesterday.

The first, at 10am, happened on the northbound stretch, between junctions 35 and 36, between the junctions for the M18 and Warmsworth.

Three vehicles - a white Audi A3, blue Citroen Berlingo van and a white DAF truck were involved.

The motorway was closed in both directions while an air ambulance landed.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "No life-threatening injuries were suffered."

At 10.25am a second collision occurred between junctions 36 and 37 of the northbound carriageway of the A1, just before the junction for Sprotbrough .

A Red Kawasaki motorbike and a white HGV involved were involved.

The police spokeswoman added: "Minor injuries were sustained."