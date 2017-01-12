More time granted to register for police officer jobs in South Yorkshire

Aspiring police officers have been granted more time to register their interest in applying for vacancies in South Yorkshire.

The deadline for online registration to begin the recruitment process has now been extended to 11.55pm on Monday, January 16.

Police chiefs are keen to increase the number of women officers and those from black and minority ethnic communities employed to be more representative of those they serve.

Visit http://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/work-us/police-officers/could-you-be-cop-were-recruiting-pcs