South Yorkshire sandwich makers, independent and chain alike, are today buttering up their customers.

The annual event that toasts the humble foodstuff, here illustrated by top ten towering toppings, is upon us again as Sheffield and surrounding bakers mark Sandwich Day ... once more with filling!

Wanting a slice of the action, we flashback http://www.thestar.co.uk/retro/retro-sheffield-family-fortune-in-yorkshire-gold-1-7261497 to recent retro potted (sorry!) history of local family firm Sutherland's whose famed meat paste has tickled the nation's taste buds for approaching a century.

Importance of the simple comestible can best be summed up by Judith Butler's sage saying: "The argument that all Jews have a heartfelt investment in the state of Israel is untrue. Some have a heartfelt investment in corned beef sandwiches".

SLICE OF HISTORY:Sandwich in Kent, originally spelled Sondwic, then Sandwic, and ultimately in 1086 Sandwice, means “market town on sandy soil”. John Montagu, Fourth Earl of Sandwich - royal title meaning ‘chieftain’ that placed him in charge of a King's territory - was well known lover of card games who reportedly ordered his meat be delivered between two slices of bread so as not to get grease-laden fingers on his hand of cards, nor require fork to eat. So word spread (sorry again!) as folk started asking for their food “same as Sandwich”.

