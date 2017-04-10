More Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) are being recruited – could you make a difference?

Humberside Police are recruiting Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) – could you join and make a difference?

Public demand for highly visible police patrols has never been greater. To reduce crime and the fear of crime Humberside Police are recruiting more PCSOs.

The role of a PCSO is one of genuine ‘community’ policing. You will become the person that your local residents come to in times of need.

You will work closely and build relationships with local residents and businesses and become the trusted person in your community. You will be a visible police presence that will help reduce crime and provide reassurance.

PCSOs work with police officers and share some, but not all of their powers.

A spokesman said: “Our existing PCSOs come from every walk of life, but there is always room for us to improve and better represent our growing diverse communities.

“The more diverse our police officers, the easier it is for us to connect with, and understand, the needs of all the people we serve.

“The most effective police service is one that can help anyone, whatever their age, gender, ethnicity, level of ability, sexual orientation, gender identity, faith, relationship or parental status.”

The closing date for application is April 23 2017.

Visit the Humberside Police website for more details Click here