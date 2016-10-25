More love than hate? Marmite sales rocket after ‘Brexit’ row

Marmite sales reportedly rose by 61 per cent during the price rise row between Unilever and Tesco earlier this month.

Panic-buyers grabbed an extra £350,000-worth of the love-or-hate spread in the week up to October 15, according to trade magazine The Grocer.

The row is believed to have begun when Unilever blamed Brexit for the falling pound before demanding at least a 10 per cent price rise- which Tesco refused.

The supermarket giant removed stock from their website as shelves emptied and shoppers began to fear a shortage of Marmite as well as other Unilever products such as Ben and Jerry’s and Hellmann’s Mayonnaise.

Retail experts expect the spending spree to continue in the coming weeks.

