'More jobs up for grabs' as South Yorkshire unemployment is cut in half since 2012

Unemployment in South Yorkshire has been cut in half since 2012 but the rate is slowing down, new figures show.

In 2012, the number of people claiming job seeker's allowance stood at 45,926 but this has fallen to 22,815 as of April 2017.

Sheffield now has 8,593 more people in work than it did in 2012 - a 48 per cent improvement from five years ago.

Doncaster has seen a 53 per cent reduction in the amount of people claiming JSA - 11,217 in 2012 signed on but this now stands at 5,255.

But the fall in unemployment is slowing down as just 460 people in the county found work between April 2016 and April 2017.

In the same period, Sheffield's unemployment figure remained unchanged from the previous 12 months.

Doncaster saw 290 more people in work from April 2016 - the biggest in the region.

Nigel Coleman of JobCentre Plus South Yorkshire said In Sheffield, Aviva is looking for 25 people to fill vacancies and roles are also availble with the Home Office based in the city centre.

The Light Cinema, which opened a this month has positions to fill and Amazon in Doncaster has 700 permanent jobs, with more to become availble later in the year.

There are also roles available with Hitachi Rail, Wabtec, Ceva along with jobs at as Smyths Toys and The Range across South Yorkshire.

In Rotherham, exam board Edexcel based in Hellaby has 2,000 roles to help administer papers before they're sent out to schools and the new Parkgate Primark store needs around '60 to 80 staff'.

On the figures, Mr Coleman said: "It's looking really encouraging across the patch and our centres are really busy at the moment.

"It's a really, really healthy picture for South Yorkshire and there is work out there for people - there's more jobs up for grabs if people want them.

Secretary of State Damian Green said: “This is yet another strong set of figures, with unemployment at a rate that hasn’t been beaten since the 1970s and more vacancies than ever before.

“More people are finding full-time jobs and average wages have grown yet again, meaning more families have the security of a regular wage.

“However, there is always more to do. That’s why we’re creating a welfare system that rewards work through Universal Credit, which helps claimants keep more of the money they earn.”