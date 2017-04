A moped rider was thrown from his bike in an accident in Doncaster last night.

The rider was seriously injured when his bike struck the side of a Volkswagen Jetta at about 9.20pm.

The car was turning right from Thorne Road into Church Balk at Edenthorpe.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the rider was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but they weren't thought to be life-threatening.

The road was closed until about 1am.