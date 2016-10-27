Month-long exhibition

An exhibition will mark Black History Month at Doncaster Central Library until October 31.

The exhibition, which has been put together by Marilyn Haughton, of Clever Conversations Ltd, is available to view during normal library hours.

Black History Month celebrates the inspirational individuals and events from within the BME communities. In the UK there are around 6,000 annual events that aim to promote knowledge of black history, culture and heritage.

Marilyn said: “During Black History Month, we remember and acknowledge the huge contributions black people have made in shaping and building our country and also who contribute to and help our society today. Black people are part of the history and fabric of our society, and BHM is a fantastic way to engage and encourage young people to understand and celebrate diversity of Britain.”