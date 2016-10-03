Models strut their stuff at annual Robinsons of Bawtry Fashion Show

Models strutted their stuff down the catwalk to help raise thousands of pounds for charity at the annual Robinsons of Bawtry Fashion Show.

The fashion boutique store is celebrating its 30th year in business and this was the 24th annual fashion show, held at the China Rose restaurant in Bawtry on Sunday.

Over the years the event has raised more than £320, 000 for Yorkshire Cancer Research - and that total is expected to have increased by tens of thousands of pounds more after the latest show.

Russell Jones, director of Robinsons of Bawtry, said the event had been sold out for months and guests enjoyed “an evening of stunningly choreographed sets, delicious food and amazing entertainment” whilst “raising money for our chosen charity Yorkshire Cancer Research.”

Mr Jones paid tribute to “loyal friends and customers” for attending another “successful fundraising evening for this charity that is very close to our hearts.”

He added: “Thanks also go to our sponsors Alexander Calder Financial Challenge and Powell Engineering plus the fabulous support from Freemantle Media, Ski Olympic and Doncaster Racecourse.”

Following in the footsteps of London Fashion Week the team at Robinsons of Bawtry showcased its autumn and winter collections.

Models strutted their stuff in a range of contemporary fashion labels, including Armani, Hugo Boss, Mulberry, Escada, Jacob Cohen, Belstaff, Michael Kors, Versace, Jeffery West and Eton.

The whole show was set against a backdrop of six exciting scenes with a mix of music and dance to bring the brands to life. Models and choreography was supplied by Strutz Models & Dance Academy.

A champagne draw, auction and raffle added an element of fun to proceedings and a Mulberry bag was up for grabs in an annual game of ‘heads or tails’.

Charles Rowett, chief executive officer at Yorkshire Cancer Research, thanked everyone for their valuable donations.

He added: “We are delighted that Robinsons has once again chosen to raise money for Yorkshire Cancer Research and we would like to congratulate Russell and the team on the shop’s 30th anniversary.

“The money raised through the fashion show over the past two decades has had a huge impact in our aim to improve the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer in Yorkshire.

“As cancer incidence rates continue to increase, the continued support of local businesses like Robinsons will be vital in helping us raise awareness of the disease and how to prevent it, promote screening programmes to increase early detection and fund innovative research projects, from diagnosis to end-of-life care.”

Originally launched by Tony Robinson and his late wife Jeanette, Robinsons has been under the ownership of the Jones family - Russell and Wendy, and their son James, - since 2009.

Mr Robinson launched the fashion show in memory of his first wife who died of cancer in 1992.

The company is one of only four independent shops in the UK to offer the Armani Collezioni Made-to-Measure suit service and being an official Mulberry stockist for over 15 years.

Since launching the shop has increased in size by nearly 400 sq ft and sells everything from shirts, jeans and jackets to dresses, knitwear and hoisery.

It was one of the first stores in the country to stock the Moschino Boutique range. The most popular items include Mulberry bags, jeans, men’s shirts and suiting, Michael Kors ladies clothing, footwear, bags and accessories.