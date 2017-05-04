Model patients step out for annual Aurora fashion show

Its that time of year again, the Aurora Fashion Show and rehearsals are well under way.

The excitement mounts as the Aurora models, who have all been touched by cancer, are rehearsing for the 2017 fashion show, which will be held at the Doncaster Dome on Thursday, 11 and Friday, 12 of May.

Calendar's Carolyne Hodgson is back to present the show making it her fifteenth year, and we have Ian Laverick from Trax FM co-presenting for his first show.

The main show sponsor Perrys Vauxhall return for their ninth year, and local solicitors Atherton Godfrey are for the fifth year running this year's program sponsors.

Tickets are on sale at all the Aurora Wellbeing Centres, The Care to Give Shop in Scot Lane, Doncaster, at the Box Office at The Dome and at the Memorial Library in Worksop.

Raffle tickets can be bought from any of the models taking part, and also available from The Care to Give shop in Scot Lane.

Frenchgate centre are supporting the show and will feature Debenhams, Next, Youngs, Yours, House of Fraser, various Lakeside Outlet stores, plus local independent retailers REaL Ladieswear of Tickhill.

Please visit our Facebook page - Aurora Fashion Show – for all the latest information.