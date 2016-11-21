Mobility scooter rider hurt in crash with bus in Doncaster

A man, aged 92, was seriously injured after the mobility scooter he was riding was involved in a crash with a bus in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said the mobility scooter and bus crashed on St Sepulchre Gate West on Saturday morning.

The single decker bus was travelling towards Hexthorpe while the mobility scooter was travelling in the opposite direction along the pavement.

The collision occurred outside St James Church.