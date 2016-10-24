Mobile speed cameras in use on South Yorkshire roads

Search

Mobile speed cameras will be in use in South Yorkshire this week

Mobile speed cameras in use across South Yorkshire this week:

Sheffield:

- A57 Mosborough Parkway

- A61 Chesterfield Road, Woodseats

- A61 Chesterfield Road South

- A61 Meadowhead

- A6101 Rivelin Valley Road

- A6135 Chapeltown Rd, Ecclesfield

- A6135 Mosborough Moor, Mosborough

- A6135 Station Road/ White Lane

- B6077 Loxley Road

- B6082 Carlisle Street East

- B6200 Handsworth Road

- B6200 Retford Road

- B6546 Burncross Road, Burncross

- B6546 Burncross Road, Chapeltown

- Normanton Hill

- Shirecliffe Road/ Cooks Wood Road

Rotherham:

- A57 Worksop Road, South Anston

- A6022 Rowms Lane, Swinton

- A6123 Herringthorpe Valley Road

- A629 Upper Wortley Road

- A631 Bawtry Road, Brinsworth

- A631 Bawtry Road, Wickersley

- B6059 Wales Road, Kiveton Park

- B6427 Grange Lane, Maltby

- Mansfield Road, Wales Bar

- Worksop Road, Aston, Rotherham

Barnsley:

- A61 Wakefield Road

- A628 Pontefract Road

- A629 Halifax Road, Wortley

- A633 Rotherham Road, Athersley

- A633 Rotherham Road

- A635 Doncaster Road, Ardsley

- B6096 Station Road, Wombwell

- B6411 Houghton Road, Thurnscoe

Doncaster:

- A18 Carr House Road

- A18 Tudworth Road

- A6023 Doncaster Road, Mexborough

- A630 High Road

- A630 Wheatley Hall Road

- A638 Bawtry Road

- A638 Great North Road, Woodlands

- A638 York Road

- A638 York Road, Scawthorpe

- B6376 Edlington Lane, New Edlington

- Church Road, Stainforth

- Everingham Road

- Hatfield Lane, Armthorpe

- Nutwell Lane, Armthorpe

- Station Road, Dunscroft

- Thorne Road

- Urban Road, Hexthorpe

- West End Lane, Rossington