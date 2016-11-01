Mobile speed camera locations across South Yorkshire

Mobile speed camera locations for the week commencing, Monday November 7.
A6023 Mexborough Relief Road, Doncaster
A61 Halifax Road, Sheffield
A61 Park Road, Worsbrough Bridge, Barnsley
A6102 Langsett Road South, Sheffield
A6102 Low Road, Oughtibridge, Sheffield
A6102 Main Road, Wharncliffe Side, Sheffield
A6102 Middlewood Road, Sheffield
A6109 Meadow Bank, Rotherham
A6135 Ecclesfield Road Crescent, Sheffield
A6135 Mosborough Moor, Mosborough
A6135 Station Road / White Lane, Sheffield
A614 Selby Road, Doncaster
A621 Baslow Road, Sheffield
A628 Barnsley Road, Penistone, Barnsley
A628 Barnsley Road, Silkstone, Barnsley
A628 Pontefract Road, Cudworth, Barnsley
A629 Halifax Road, Wortley, Barnsley
A629 Wortley Road, Rotherham
A630 Doncaster Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster
A630 Doncaster Road, Thrybergh, Rotherham
A630 Sheffield Road, Warmsworth, Doncaster
A631 Rotherham Road, Maltby, Rotherham
A633 Rotherham Road, Barnsley
A633 Sandygate, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham
A635 Saltersbrook Road, Darfield, Barnsley
A638 Great North Road, Scawthorpe, Doncaster
B6059 Station Road, Kiveton, Rotherham
B6077 Loxley Road, Sheffield
B6082 Carlisle Street East, Sheffield
B6097 Doncaster Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham
B6376 Edlington Lane, New Edlington
B6427 Grange Lane, Maltby
B6463 Stripe Road, Tickhill, Doncaster
Brierley Road, Grimethorpe, Barnsley
Broomhouse Lane, Edlington, Doncaster
Everingham Road, Doncaster
Fenton Road, Rotherham
Fish Dam Lane, Carlton, Barnsley
Kilnhurst Road, Rawmarsh, Rotherham
Melton Road, Sprotborough, Doncaster
Middle Lane South, Rotherham
Mill Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster
Normanton Hill, Sheffield
Old Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster
Pogmoor Road, Barnsley
Springwell Lane, Balby, Doncaster
Twentywell Lane, Sheffield
West End Lane. Rossington, Doncaster
Wheel Lane, Ecclesfield, Sheffield
Worksop Road, Aston, Rotherham