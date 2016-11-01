Mobile speed camera locations across South Yorkshire

Search

Mobile speed camera locations for the week commencing, Monday November 7.

A6023 Mexborough Relief Road, Doncaster

A61 Halifax Road, Sheffield

A61 Park Road, Worsbrough Bridge, Barnsley

A6102 Langsett Road South, Sheffield

A6102 Low Road, Oughtibridge, Sheffield

A6102 Main Road, Wharncliffe Side, Sheffield

A6102 Middlewood Road, Sheffield

A6109 Meadow Bank, Rotherham

A6135 Ecclesfield Road Crescent, Sheffield

A6135 Mosborough Moor, Mosborough

A6135 Station Road / White Lane, Sheffield

A614 Selby Road, Doncaster

A621 Baslow Road, Sheffield

A628 Barnsley Road, Penistone, Barnsley

A628 Barnsley Road, Silkstone, Barnsley

A628 Pontefract Road, Cudworth, Barnsley

A629 Halifax Road, Wortley, Barnsley

A629 Wortley Road, Rotherham

A630 Doncaster Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster

A630 Doncaster Road, Thrybergh, Rotherham

A630 Sheffield Road, Warmsworth, Doncaster

A631 Rotherham Road, Maltby, Rotherham

A633 Rotherham Road, Barnsley

A633 Sandygate, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham

A635 Saltersbrook Road, Darfield, Barnsley

A638 Great North Road, Scawthorpe, Doncaster

B6059 Station Road, Kiveton, Rotherham

B6077 Loxley Road, Sheffield

B6082 Carlisle Street East, Sheffield

B6097 Doncaster Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham

B6376 Edlington Lane, New Edlington

B6427 Grange Lane, Maltby

B6463 Stripe Road, Tickhill, Doncaster

Brierley Road, Grimethorpe, Barnsley

Broomhouse Lane, Edlington, Doncaster

Everingham Road, Doncaster

Fenton Road, Rotherham

Fish Dam Lane, Carlton, Barnsley

Kilnhurst Road, Rawmarsh, Rotherham

Melton Road, Sprotborough, Doncaster

Middle Lane South, Rotherham

Mill Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster

Normanton Hill, Sheffield

Old Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster

Pogmoor Road, Barnsley

Springwell Lane, Balby, Doncaster

Twentywell Lane, Sheffield

West End Lane. Rossington, Doncaster

Wheel Lane, Ecclesfield, Sheffield

Worksop Road, Aston, Rotherham