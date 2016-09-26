Search

Mobile police cameras in use across South Yorkshire

Mobile speed cameras are to be used across South Yorkshire this month

Mobile cameras are to be used across South Yorkshire this week in a bid to drive down speeding.

Sheffield:

- A61 Halifax Road

- A6102 Langsett Road South

- A6102 Low Road, Oughtibridge

- A6102 Main Road, Wharncliffe Side

- A6135 Ecclesfield Road Crescent

- A6102 Middlewood Road

- A6135 Mosborough Moor, Mosborough

- A6135 Station Road/ White Lane

- A621 Baslow Road

- B6077 Loxley Road

- B6082 Carlisle Street East

- Normanton Hill

- Twentywell Lane

- Wheel Lane, Ecclesfield

Rotherham:

- A6109 Meadow Bank

- A629 Wortley Road

- A630 Doncaster Road, Thrybergh

- A631 Rotherham Road, Maltby

- A633 Sandygate, Wath-upon-Dearne

- B6059 Station Road, Kiveton

- B6097 Doncaster Road, Wath-upon-Dearne

- B6427 Grange Lane, Maltby

- Fenton Road

- Kilnhurst Road, Rawmarsh

- Middle Lane South

- Worksop Road, Aston

Barnsley:

- A61 Park Road, Worsbrough Bridge

- A628 Barnsley Road, Penistone

- A628 Barnsley Road, Silkstone

- A628 Pontefract Road, Cudworth

- A629 Halifax Road, Wortley

- A633 Rotherham Road

- A635 Saltersbrook Road, Darfield

- Brierley Road, Grimethorpe

- Fish Dam Lane, Carlton

- Pogmoor Road

Doncaster:

- A6023 Mexborough Relief Road

- A614 Selby Road

- A630 Doncaster Road, Conisbrough

- A630 Sheffield Road, Warmsworth

- A638 Great North Road, Scawthorpe

- B6376 Edlington Lane, New Edlington

- B6463 Stripe Road, Tickhill

- Broomhouse Lane, Edlington

- Everingham Road

- Melton Road, Sprotbrough

- Mill Street, Armthorpe

- Old Road, Conisbrough

- Springwell Lane, Balby

- West End Lane. Rossington