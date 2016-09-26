Mobile police cameras in use across South Yorkshire

Mobile cameras are to be used across South Yorkshire this week in a bid to drive down speeding.
Sheffield:
- A61 Halifax Road
- A6102 Langsett Road South
- A6102 Low Road, Oughtibridge
- A6102 Main Road, Wharncliffe Side
- A6135 Ecclesfield Road Crescent
- A6102 Middlewood Road
- A6135 Mosborough Moor, Mosborough
- A6135 Station Road/ White Lane
- A621 Baslow Road
- B6077 Loxley Road
- B6082 Carlisle Street East
- Normanton Hill
- Twentywell Lane
- Wheel Lane, Ecclesfield
Rotherham:
- A6109 Meadow Bank
- A629 Wortley Road
- A630 Doncaster Road, Thrybergh
- A631 Rotherham Road, Maltby
- A633 Sandygate, Wath-upon-Dearne
- B6059 Station Road, Kiveton
- B6097 Doncaster Road, Wath-upon-Dearne
- B6427 Grange Lane, Maltby
- Fenton Road
- Kilnhurst Road, Rawmarsh
- Middle Lane South
- Worksop Road, Aston
Barnsley:
- A61 Park Road, Worsbrough Bridge
- A628 Barnsley Road, Penistone
- A628 Barnsley Road, Silkstone
- A628 Pontefract Road, Cudworth
- A629 Halifax Road, Wortley
- A633 Rotherham Road
- A635 Saltersbrook Road, Darfield
- Brierley Road, Grimethorpe
- Fish Dam Lane, Carlton
- Pogmoor Road
Doncaster:
- A6023 Mexborough Relief Road
- A614 Selby Road
- A630 Doncaster Road, Conisbrough
- A630 Sheffield Road, Warmsworth
- A638 Great North Road, Scawthorpe
- B6376 Edlington Lane, New Edlington
- B6463 Stripe Road, Tickhill
- Broomhouse Lane, Edlington
- Everingham Road
- Melton Road, Sprotbrough
- Mill Street, Armthorpe
- Old Road, Conisbrough
- Springwell Lane, Balby
- West End Lane. Rossington