MISSION CHRISTMAS: All Polypipe wants for Christmas is … gift donations!

For most, Christmas is a time of gift giving, excessive amounts of food and fun with family and friends. However for 15,600 vulnerable children across South Yorkshire this is not a reality.

Hallam FM’s Mission Christmas campaign aims to make sure every child in South Yorkshire has a present to open on Christmas day by collecting gift donations.

As partners with Hallam FM’s Cash for Kids, and providing two of the designated drop off points for gifts, Doncaster-based Polypipe started donations by delivering hundreds of pounds worth of essential baby products to the Hallam FM HQ.

Pulling up in the iconic blue van, and greeted by Father Christmas himself, the team at Polypipe supplied baby clothes, food, nappies, wipes and an assortment of other treats that can help a family with young children through the hectic Christmas period - all paid for through company fundraising.

Polypipe Building Products head of marketing Rachel Smith said: “We often work with local charities and once we heard the number of families living below the poverty line in Doncaster, we wanted to help in any way we could. We heard that gifts for babies and teenagers were in great demand this year, and so we knew right away what we wanted to give.

“Our donation is just the start of our involvement this Christmas. We are also opening our doors to the public, allowing them to drop gifts off in aid of the mission. Hopefully, we will make a difference and ensure that every child in South Yorkshire wakes up to a gift on Christmas day.”

Hallam FM’s Cash for Kids charity manager Allan Ogle said: “2015’s appeal was a huge success with over 21,400 kids across South Yorkshire waking up with gifts and we want 2016 to be even bigger. With the help of partners, like Polypipe, we are helping to make that happen.”

To support Hallam FM and Mission Christmas, gifts can be dropped off at a number of locations, including two of Polypipe’s Doncaster sites, on Neale Road (just off Wheatley Hall Road) and Broomhouse Lane, Edlington, up until the 18th December. The two Polypipe drop off points are open 24 hours, making it easier than ever to donate. Gifts must be unwrapped and for children aged 0-18.

For more information on the campaign visit http://www.hallamfm.co.uk/charity/mission-christmas/ site.