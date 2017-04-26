Missing Sheffield mother and daughter have not been seen for almost a week

Concerns are growing for the safety of a Sheffield mother and daughter who have been missing for nearly a week.

Besfortha Bharaj, aged 22, and her three-year-old daughter Elia were last seen in the Shiregreen area on Thursday, April 20, at about noon.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare and have issued new pictures of them as part of a fresh appeal for information.

Besfortha, who is also known as Besforta Brahaj, is white with a tanned complexion, around 5ft 5ins tall, of a slender build and with shoulder length dyed red hair.

She was last seen wearing a brown hooded coat, black trousers, white trainers and carrying a black shoulder bag.

Elia, who is also known as Elia Shimaj, was last seen wearing a white long sleeved top, red scarf with a matching red and white ‘Minnie Mouse’ polka dot hat, dark trousers and white trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1193 of 20 April 2017.