Missing man may be in South Yorkshire

A man missing from home may be in South Yorkshire, police suspect.

Karol Koniarski, aged 36, from Walton, Chesterfield, left his home to visit a local shop yesterday morning and he has not been seen since.

He was driving a white Mini Cooper with the registration LJ66VYK.

It is thought he may be in South Yorkshire, Greater Manchester or Humberside.

He is white, 6ft tall, muscular and has short, brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black North Face gilet and jeans.

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire police on 101.

