Missing man has South Yorkshire connections

Regional police have asked local public to help try trace the 50-year-old who disappeared a week ago.

Concerns increase for south Derbyshire man James McDonald, reported missing on Thursday September 29 and not seen by his family since June.

Described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, slim with short mousey hair, he drives distinctive white Ford Transit van with artificial turf on the bumper.

Anyone that knows whereabouts of Mr McDonald, who has links to Derby, Manchester, Devon and Cornwall as well as South Yorkshire, should contact police quoting incident number 310.