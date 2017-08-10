Missing Doncaster girl found safe

A Doncaster girl who disappeared in the early hours of this morning has been found safe.
Elle Smith, aged 16, was reported missing from the Armthorpe area after last being seen in Woodlea Grove at 1.30am.
She was found this afternoon.
