Miss Universe Great Britain from South Yorkshire visits India’s Sheroes

Miss Universe Great Britain 2016, Jaime-lee Faulkner, will be heading to India on Monday to support the acid attack survivors of Sheroes Hangout.

The 27-year-old beauty queen who won the title in July, is from Sheffield and will be representing the UK at Miss Universe later this year.

As part of her duties, Jaime-lee is supporting good causes on her home soil and overseas – one of which is Sheroes Hangout, a project run by the Stop Acid Attacks charity.

The Miss Universe Great Britain organisation chose to support Sheroes after researching charitable initiatives which advance the social standing of women around the world.

The team were inspired by the concept of the Sheroes Hangout cafes which not only give survivors employment but also look to empower them for the future with enhanced life and business skills.

In recent months, the Miss Universe Great Britain organisation has arranged a number of fundraising initiatives to help support the cause. Support has come from a number of generous sponsors including Hemraj Goyal Foundation, Vivien Kondor, Giovanni’s Restaurants and Elsby & Co.

Now Jaime-lee, along with a film crew who are creating a documentary about this year’s Miss Universe Great Britain pageant, will spend four days in India from 20-23 September (inclusive) visiting the charity at their Delhi and Agra bases.

For Jaime-lee, the trip provides her with an opportunity to support a worthy cause and to advance the pageant’s NOT IN VAIN campaign which is dedicated to the empowerment of young women.

Jaime-lee said: “I am inspired by the women who are using their own personal stories to campaign for the end of the sale of acid on the streets of India. Acid attack crime is deplorable and I feel humbled that I can use my title to help spread awareness and hopefully encourage change.”

During her stay in India, Jaime-lee will visit the Stop Acid Attacks headquarters in Delhi. She will also travel to Agra to spend time with the women of one of the Sheroes Hangout cafés which employs and supports survivors.

Jaime-lee added: “It is our desire that a long term friendship between the Sheroes and Miss Universe Great Britain starts this month with what we hope will be the first of many visits to India. For me to be here is a real privilege and honour. I am only the representative for many more young women in the UK who back this cause and want to support the Sheroes.”

