Mexborough Junior Football Club gifted new ground by generous employer

A Mexborough junior football club has found a brand new home thanks to the generosity of the town’s largest employer.

Big hearted employer Stelrad Radiators has gifted its sports ground to Mexborough Rangers Junior Football Club.

Both the company and the club are hoping the move will put Mexborough Rangers into a position to apply for grants and sponsorship from local and national charities and organisations, allowing them to make the sports ground a safe and high quality venue for its many teams to play regular, competitive football in a safe and protected environment.

Stelrad’s HR manager, Lisa Chambers, said the gift of the ground was an important part of the company’s on-going support of the local community.

She added: “We recognise our role as a local employer but also as a stabilising force in the Mexborough community with so many people in the community working for Stelrad. The club had been using our sports ground for some time but the maintenance of the area had become increasingly challenging due to the anti -social vandalism on the site and the limited number of volunteers available through the club to keep it in good shape.

“When we were recently approached by Mexborough Rangers to see if we would consider gifting the ground to them, it soon became clear that for the ground to be used effectively and for the funds to be sought to get it into a decent and safe state of repair, required the football club to have ownership, so we put our heads together and came up with a plan.”

Mexborough Rangers Junior Football Club was formed in 2004 by a group of friends that were disillusioned by the competitiveness of other local junior teams that were only after the ‘best’ players. The ethos behind the club was that it was for the kids that may not be the next superstars, but who still wanted to play and enjoy football. One way this was achieved was that it was agreed there would be no ‘trials’ for places, and if there was a space available then you could join and play.