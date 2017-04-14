Men armed with knife steal car after raiding South Yorkshire house

Men armed with a knife broke into a house in Doncaster and stole the car parked outside.

They struck at a house in Queen's Drive, Bentley, at 12.30pm last Saturday and stole the BMW xDrive parked outside.

One was wearing a black tracksuit and the other a blue tracksuit. Both had white scarves covering their faces.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At around 12.30pm on Saturday, it was reported to police that a property on Queens Drive, Doncaster, had been broken into by two men armed with what is thought to have been a bread type knife.

"The two men, who made off with a white BMW xDrive car from outside the property, have been described as aged in their early 20s.

"Police are currently investigating the reported burglary and would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or saw the men."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.