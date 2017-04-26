Memorial planned for popular Doncaster dad

The family of a Doncaster man who tragically died last year are heartened that there will soon be a permanent reminder to him in their village.

Darron Januszkiewicz's family say the legacy he will have, thanks to a planned memorial bench, an important part of them getting closure after his death.

Darron was killed by a single punch after a row in the early hours of May 30 last year.

Darron, a keen sportsman, played in many football matches at the Ryecroft Road playing fields. A memorial bench at the ground will educate future generations on his community involvement.

Norton Parish Council has donated £400 for the memorial bench to be built.

The family is raising money to donate to the Sheffield Hospitals Charity to say thank you for the care Darron received in his final days.

He was treated at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital's neurological unit.

The family has raised £1,939 for the cause so far.

Darron's brother Michael said fundraising gave the family something positive to think of while grieving for him.

"It gives us a focus," he said.

Darron's family wasn't able to hold his funeral until September, before a court case for the man who killed him in November.

"All of a sudden, it was Christmas - the first Christmas - and that makes us upset," Michael said.

"Grief for us was on hold."

Darron leaves behind young daughters Libby, 12, and seven-year-old Zara.

Michael said it was tragic that the girls were robbed of their father.

"Libby, who's 12, is approaching the most important years of her life, and she doesn't have her dad there to help her through," he said.

The brothers' uncle and aunt, Ellen Peel and Brian McGloin, are spearheading the fundraiser.

It will be, much like Darron's life, centred around sport.

A memorial football tournament on May 20 at Ryecroft Road will feature 24 teams.

The family will undertake a charity walk in Norton on Darron's birthday on June 3.

The walk will start in Norton, and take in Campsall, Sutton and Askern.

A sponsored bike ride is also planned.

Along with monetary donations, Mr Januszkiewicz's family is looking for donations of items for raffles and auctions.

Michael said support for his brother had been outstanding.

"The community always pulls together and always gets involved," he said.

"Darron was a very popular member of the community.

"And he's never going to be forgotten."

He was thrilled Norton Parish Council was getting on board with support.

To donate to the cause, email Michael at mikey2502@hotmail.co.uk

You can also visit https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/darronjanuszkiewicz