Memorial for light infantry troops in the final stages of construction

A memorial to remember Yorkshire soldiers is entering the home stretch of its construction.

The King's Own Yorkshire Light Infantry memorial statue will be 'bronzed' by the foundry, after its clay design was signed off by committee members who are happy with its appearance.

The statue will be taken apart to be bronzed, piece by piece, by Yorkshire Fine Arts Foundry.

Chairman David Wroe said he and his colleagues were thrilled with the appearance of the statue, and were happy to sign off on the build stage.

It depicts a KOYLI soldier on jungle patrol. KOYLI troops undertook deployments to the jungles of Malaysia, Malaya and Borneo.

"Now that we've signed off on it, we've agreed that's exactly what we want it to look like," Mr Wroe said.

The completed memorial will stand more than three metres high and weigh 4.7 tons.

"It is going to be a fitting memorial to a fine Yorkshire regiment and will have pride of place in Doncaster," Mr Wroe said.

The statue will be unveiled on August 1, 2018.

The fundraising committee has nine months to complete the £126,000 target.

Mr Wroe and fundraising co-ordinator Percy Potts have less than £12,000 to collect.

"Percy remains confident that this total will be achieved and we thank everyone for their support and financial contributions," he said.

The next stage was out of the committee's hands, according to Mr Wroe.

"Planning permission is now in the hands of Doncaster Council and once granted, will allow the sculptor to plan the installation of the memorial," he said.

"We still have aspirations to dedicate the memorial in August 2018."