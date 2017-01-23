Members of public urged to approach South Yorkshire police officers

Members of the public are being urged to approach police officers they see out and about in their communities.

Police chiefs have asked bobbies to spend more time out in communities rather than in stations in a bid to make them more accessible to members of the public.

They have been issued with technology to allow them to access police systems while on the beat or in their patrol cars.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "If you see an officer sat in a vehicle using a laptop then please do feel free to speak to them.

"Our staff are being encouraged to be out in the community as much as possible and one of the ways of doing that is by using laptops.

"So, if you need their help or want to ask them something then feel free to interrupt.

"If they are in the middle of something that cannot wait then they will tell you so but we had the situation last week where a member of public did not ask for help because they thought the officer was busy and did not want to disturb them."