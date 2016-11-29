Meet Santa this weekend in South Yorkshire and raise money for premature babies

Les Cadeaux is a ‘paint a pot’ shop in Darton which holds an annual “meet Santa free” event for children.

This year, their chosen charity is the Tiny Hearts Appeal raising funds for the new premature baby unit at Barnsley Hospital.

The shop’s mascot Pierre the Bear and proprietor Neil Lockwood met with mascot Cheerio from the hospital today to learn more about the plans for building the new unit. Neil said “As a family business we are always keen to support local charities, and as we have many babies come in to the shop for 3D castings or handprints we have heard a lot this year about the great work that Tiny Hearts are doing.”

“For our Meet Santa Day we turn the shop into a Grotto and invite children to bring a letter for Santa, then they are brought through by our mascot Pierre to meet him. Parents are welcome to take a photo and each child will be given some reindeer food with any donations given to the Tiny Hearts Appeal. Last year we raised over £150 for Brainstrust, and this year we are aiming for £200 for Tiny Hearts.”

The event will be held on Sunday the 4th of December between 12-5pm at Les Cadeaux, 66 Church Street, Darton S75 5HQ. Owing to the demand at last year’s event parents are advised to book via the Facebook Event Page at http://www.facebook.com/lescadeauxdarton