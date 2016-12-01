Meet Father Christmas at the museum this December

Father Christmas will be visiting his cottage at North Lincolnshire Museum once again this year, with the help of Scunthorpe Lions.

Children can visit him at the museum on Oswald Road on the following dates:

Saturday 3 December, 10.30am to 3.30pm

Saturday 10 December, 10.30am to 3.30pm

Sunday 11 December, 1.30pm to 3.30pm

Saturday 17 December, 10.30am to 3.30pm

Sunday 18 December, 1.30pm to 3.30pm

It costs just £5 per child and this includes a present. It is £1.50 extra to have a photograph taken with Father Christmas.

From Saturday 17 December to Saturday 24 December, you can also take part in craft activities. Remind Santa to stop at your home by creating a ‘Santa, stop here’ sign. Design a magic key so he doesn’t have to go down your chimney, or make a mini Christmas tree to bring extra sparkle to your home. These activities run from 10.30am to 3.30pm daily, except Sundays which run from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Councillor Carl Sherwood, Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing, said: “There is so much to do in North Lincolnshire this holiday season and the museum is no exception. Take some time to visit and join in with our Christmas crafts, competitions and family trail.

“Throughout December you can win by taking part in games such as ‘Rudolph Rummage’ and ‘Guess how many Rudolph noses are in the jar’. Our 20 pence family trails will also be Christmas themed.

“Father Christmas is enjoying being back in his cottage this year, bringing festive cheer to all. There is no need to book, just pop in to see him on the day of your choice. All proceeds go to the good causes that Scunthorpe Lions support.”