Meat cleaver wielding robber in attempted raid on local bookies' shop

A man wiedling a meat cleaver threatened staff at a local bookmakers' shop - but fled empty handed after demanding cash.

The would-be robber struck at at the Betfred betting shop at the Civic Centre, Dronfield and threatened employees with the meat cleaver.

He demanded cash but staff at the shop refused and the man left empty-handed, leaving the cleaver behind in the attack, shortly after 8.30pm on October 9.

He is described as white and wore black Lycra jogging bottoms, a blue top with the hood up and he had his face covered by Lycra-type material, possibly a bandana.

Two people in the shop at the time, a man and woman, were not injured.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Simon Rogers on 101, quoting reference 16000315364.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the Derbyshire Police website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.