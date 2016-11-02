Meadowhall announces partnership with Sheffield Theatres

Meadowhall and Sheffield Theatres have announced a collaborative partnership initiative to engage more young people in theatre and performance.

From this month, the two iconic Sheffield establishments will be working together to specifically encourage younger audiences to enjoy theatre by giving them opportunity to access a rich cultural education.

The partnership will begin by enabling Sheffield Theatres to offer 100 free tickets to children at schools in the east of Sheffield – including Wincobank Nursery Infant School and Tinsley Meadows Primary Academy - where engagement with the arts is the lowest in Sheffield.

Darren Pearce, Meadowhall Centre director said: “We’re very proud to be linking up with our city’s well established and award winning theatres. Our aim is to engage a more diverse audience and who knows, perhaps inspire some performers of the future.”

Dan Bates, chief executive of Sheffield Theatres commented: “Sheffield Theatres is delighted to partner with another flagship organisation in the City Region.

“Meadowhall’s support will help enable us to share the joy of live theatre with children who may not ordinarily get the chance.”