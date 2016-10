Four fires in South Yorkshire were alight in arson attacks last night.

A mattress was set on fire in Winn Gardens, Middlewood, Sheffield and a skip was torched in Warden Street, Canklow, Rotherham.

Firefighters said a wheelie bin was set alight in Staveley Street, Edlington, Doncaster and a pile of rubbish on nearby Queen's Crescent.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.