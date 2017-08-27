Massive Sheffield Wednesday fan who fell down lift shaft and died is honoured at charity match

A Sheffield Wednesday-mad father-of-two who died after falling down a lift shaft was today honoured at a charity football match in Doncaster.

Lee Johnson, from Rossington, in Doncaster, died in June 2014, aged just 37, following a tragic accident while working as a lift engineer in Hull.

Hundreds of people gathered to watch an Owls XI, which included old friends of Lee's, take on a Sheffield United side in his memory at Rossington Main FC's Oxford Street ground.

This is the fourth year the memorial match has been staged, with thousands of pounds having been raised over the years for a variety of charities.

This year's event was held in aid of Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice and Olly's Fund, to help a young boy with muscular dystrophy.

Lee's friend Graeme Moore, who helped set up the first memorial match in 2014, said he expected the total raised on the day, including the proceeds from a raffle held after the game at Rossington Labour Club, to exceed £5,000.

The memorial match was won by the Sheffield United XI

Lee's family attended the match, which finished 7-3 to the Blades XI, and Graeme said he would have been thrilled with how everything went, except perhaps the result, having been such an avid Wednesday fan.

"Lee was a great guy. He loved his family, worked hard and was a massive Sheffield Wednesday fan, who used to watch them play all the time," said Graeme.

"He was always helping people. If he was on a night out with friends and someone had had too much to drink he was always sober and sensible and made sure everyone got home safely.

"Today would have meant absolutely everything to Lee. He would have loved it, and every year it feels like he's watching over us."

More than 200 people turned out to watch the match

Graeme thanked everyone who helped organise this year's commemorations, reserving a special mention for Mark Wyle and his wife Kate, and for Lee Smith and Jason Inglis.

He also thanked everyone who had contributed prizes for the raffle, including Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United, who both provided prizes including match tickets.