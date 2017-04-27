Marathon effort to raise money for Doncaster girl Mae Fox

A former Doncaster man has put his body to the ultimate test in raising money for an issue close to his heart.

Stu Robson, who grew up in Cantley, ran the London Marathon on the weekend in a bid to raise money for Mae Fox.

The seven-year-old's family needs to raise £20,000 to get her to the United States for surgery.

Mae has spastic quadriplegic cerebal palsy, the most severe form of the condition.

The surgery will be to lengthen her hamstrings.

Mr Robson, 32, grew up over the road from Mae's mother Amy.

"She's like my sister," he said.

When an opportunity arose to run the London Marathon, he said he wanted to use the exposure of the event to raise money for the Hope4Mae.

Mr Robson said he was ecstatic with his finishing time.

He completed the course in 3:59.50.

"I wanted a time of under four hours, so I was absolutely over the moon," he said.

Mr Robson only began training just before Christmas, and initially planned to just complete the Sheffield Half Marathon.

A friend dropped out of the big race in London, and Mr Robson sensed an opportunity to raise more money.

"It's such a big platform," he said of the race.

"I thought I was going to have to raise some money, and the first person I thought of was Mae."

Mr Robson has raised almost £1,000 for the appeal.

"In just two weeks, I'm quite happy with that," he said.

He encouraged anyone thinking of having a go at a marathon to do it.

"It's such an amazing day, an amazing feeling," he said.

He remembered his first training run at the end of last year.

Mr Robson said he 'almost collapsed' after running a 1.5 mile route.

On Christmas eve, the scaffolder completed six miles.

"I was so proud of myself," he said.

Mr Robson's fundraising comes on the back of another huge athletic effort.

Chris Cooper run the Marathon Des Sables in the Sahara Desert last week.

His efforts raised more than £4,600.

Mae's mother Amy was thrilled that people were supporting her little girl.

"As always, we are so grateful for the love and support of our wonderful friends, family and people who have given so generously to sponsor, show their support and help Mae," Mrs Fox said.

"And, in doing so, give her a brighter future."

A sponsored walk which was the idea of Doncaster lad Harry Middleton raise more than £500.

A date hasn't been locked in for Mae's surgery, but Mrs Fox said possible locations for surgery included Galveston, Texas and St Louis, Missouri.

