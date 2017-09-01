Man with dementia attacked in Doncaster

Three men are wanted by the police over an attack on a pensioner with dementia in Doncaster.

Officers believe the men could hold vital information on an attack on an 80-year-old who was walking home from his local pub in Hatfield.

Do you know this man?

He was left with cuts to his face after the attack in Ash Hill Road at around 7pm on Saturday, August 19, as three men walked past him.

PC Adrian Lawrence, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "As the men walked past the victim, it is alleged that they said something to him, provoking him before hitting him, causing cuts to his face.

“The elderly man involved in the incident is vulnerable and living with dementia and we’d like to speak to these three men as they may hold important information about what happened.

“If you were in the area that evening, or recognise any of the men, please get in touch with us.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.