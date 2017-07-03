Man who pulled up drunk at Doncaster drive-thru is jailed

A man caught driving drunk through a Doncaster drive-thru whilst banned has been put behind bars.

Sheffield Crown Court was told how after drinking five cans of beer on May 14 this year, Daniel Glew was seen driving a white Transit van erratically through the McDonald's drive-thru in Malton Way, Woodlands.

Glew was arrested while he was parked in the McDonald's drive-thru car park.

Prosecuting, Zaiban Alam, told the court: "He was thought to be driving drunk, and was asked to take a breath test by police."

The 28-year-old was found to be around twice over the legal limit.

Glew, of Pontefract, was disqualified from driving in January this year after he admitted to motoring offences and perverting the course of justice in relation to false information he gave to police concerning a stolen vehicle.

He was also given a 16-month prison sentence for the offences that was suspended for two years.

Defending, Adam Walker, told the court: "The defendant is a family man and has been struggling financially and in an effort to mitigate that position he purchased the van with a view to going out scrapping.

"The plan was he would do that with his driver. On this day the plan went awry when his driver was called away and he found himself stranded.

"He is something of a drunk, and he made the incredibly erroneous decision that he could drive through the drive-thru."

Mr Walker added that Glew had been fully co-operative with police and had committed the offence some six months after the disqualification.

Glew pleaded guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit, driving whilst disqualified and driving without third party insurance.

Judge Recorder Ray Singh activated eight months of Glew's suspended sentence and gave him another four months for the driving offences committed on May 14, bringing his total sentence to 12 months.

Glew was also disqualified from driving for a further 18 months.