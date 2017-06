A man walked onto a driveway in Doncaster and stole the car parked there with a set of keys.

The Fiat 500, with the registration number YD16 UWF, was was stolen from Roberts Avenue, Conisbrough, at 8.10pm on Sunday, June 11.

South Yorkshire Police said the thief was wearing a grey hooded top, a black coat and tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.