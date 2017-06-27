Man threatened in Doncaster home

A man was threatened in an attempted robbery in Doncaster on Monday night.

Between 4am and 4.30am on Monday, it was reported a man had gained entry to a property on Shady Side in Hexthorpe, and threatened the owner.

It is said the man demanded cash from him before fleeing the property after the owner pressed a panic button.

Nothing was taken and no one was hurt during the incident.

The man is described as white, of a slim build, around 172cm tall, in his 30s and wearing a dark hooded top and dark coloured bottoms.

Police are appealing for information to help find the would-be thief.

It is thought the man gained entry through an open window at the property, and officers are urging everyone to not leave downstairs windows open or insecure when going to bed.

Detective Constable Mark Parry, who is investigating the robbery, said: “I understand incidents like this will cause concern amongst the local community and I would urge everyone to ensure they lock all doors and windows, don’t leave valuables in site and report any concerns they may have to police.

“I would also like to reassure everyone that enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information about the reported burglary is asked to contact police.

If you have any information about the incident, contact South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 129 of June 26.