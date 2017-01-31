Man 'stabbed' in face during horrific Doncaster street robbery

A Doncaster man has been left beaten and traumatised after a gang of hooded thugs attacked and robbed him in the street.

Lawrence Vincent, aged 26, was walking near to Lambeth Road and Surrey Street in Balby between 5pm and 5.30pm on Saturday evening when he was attacked by the gang.

This is the state Lawrence Vincent, 26, was left in after a group of hooded thugs robbed and beat him in the street last night, leaving him with several injuries including a suspected stab wound to the face.

They left him with several injuries including a suspected stab wound to the face.

Mr Vincent, of Balby, had a bracelet worth £1,000 stolen during the robbery, as well as a heavy gold belcher chain.

His mother Diane Timms, also of Balby, is appealing to members of the public to help police catch her son's attackers.

The 50-year-old said of the attack: "There were four to five youths with hoods gathered around him, one hit him in the face with what the hospital now think was a knife.

"They carried on kicking and punching him, them stole the braclet which was a £1,000 one from Gary French jewellers.

"A heavy gold belcher chain was pulled from his neck.

"All of them had hoods on, and the youngest appeared to be around 14-15-years-old.

"He was at hospital until 2.30am this morning, he had stitches and a CT scan because they thought his skull was fractured. His body is bruised all over.

"It's left him very traumatised, and it's his birthday tomorrow."

Lawrence’s grandmother Joyce Simms, who also lives in Balby, said she was devastated to learn of his attack.

The 70-year-old said: “I want people to know about his attack, because I wouldn’t want this to happen to anyone else.

“It’s just horrible, he’s a nice lad who everyone likes. He works hard to provide for his family and my five-year-old grandson Reuben, and I can’t believe anyone would do this to him.

“He was just walking down the street and they came at him. We always make a big deal of birthdays and I don’t think we will this year because of what’s happened. I think he just wants a quiet day now.”

A fundraising page to replace the jewellery taken from Lawrence, who celebrated his 27th birthday yesterday, has been set up by Shane Yerrell.

Mr Yerrell says he has set the page up to make a ‘stand against the people’ who attacked the young dad.

He said: “I want to show Lawrence and his family there there are good people out there who care and are not cowards “

No donations have been made at this time.

Visit https://www.gofundme.com/help-doncaster-stab-victim to contribute.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call South Yorkshire Police, quoting crime reference number 889 of January 28, 2017.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.