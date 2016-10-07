Man seriously injured after South Yorkshire motorway smash

A man injured in a motorway smash which caused chaos is in hospital in a serious condition.

The 39-year-old was driving a black BMW 3 series which crashed on the northbound carriageway of the M18 yesterday.

It happened between junctions 1 and 2 - the Bramley and A1M exits.

The motorway was closed in both directions while an air ambulance arrived to fly the casualty to hospital.

Police officers investigating the incident want to hear from witnesses.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police want to hear from you if you witnessed a single vehicle collision on the M18 northbound carriageway yesterday.

"At around 12.40pm, it is reported that a black BMW 3 series was involved in a collision on the northbound carriageway between Junctions 1 and 2.

"No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

"The driver of the BMW, a 39-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He remains in hospital."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.