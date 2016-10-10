Man seriously injured after car crashes into wall in Doncaster

A Doncaster man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving after the vehicle he was in crashed into a wall, leaving his passenger with major injuries.

The collision occurred at around 8am yesterday morning when police were called to the scene of the accident in Balby Road, Hexthorpe.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The passenger in the car suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

"The driver of the car suffered minor injuries and was arrested by police on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit (OLP) and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

"No other cars were involved in the collision."

An air ambulance is understood to have landed in Westfield Park to transport the seriously injured passenger to hospital.