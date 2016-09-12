A man has apologised to a woman for being "a major lump" - by plastering his plea for her to get in touch outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

The man, who identifies himself as Robert, has posted his plea to a woman, who appears to be called Rachel Dupre, on a huge notice outside the Women's Hospital this morning.

Scrawled in black felt tip pen on a piece of bright orange, illuminous card, Robert wrote: "Rachel Dupre, I am so sorry for being a major lump. Please phone me, love Robert."

The message, which has been seen by hundreds of hospital visitors since being stuck to the wall, is signed off with a single kiss and a phone number, which we have pixellated on the photo.

