Man rescued from burning South Yorkshire flat

A man was rescued from his burning flat last night.

Several fire crews were called to the scene in Haverhill Grove, Wombwell, in Barnsley at 7.30pm.

Firefighters rescued a man aged in his 40s from the bedroom window of the second floor property who was overcome with smoke.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Crews from Dearne, Cudworth and Barnsley Central fire stations used hose reel water jets to put the blaze out and left after about an hour at the scene.

It is believed to have been caused by cooking left unattended in the kitchen. The property was heavily smoke logged.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue is now urging members of the public to never leave cooking unattended.

A fire brigade spokesman said: "Make sure you have smoke alarms on every floor of your home.

"Smoke alarms save lives, but only if they are working. Please test smoke alarms regularly.

"Take extra care in the kitchen and never leave cooking unattended.

"Never use a chip pan or any other pan filled with hot oil."