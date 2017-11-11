Man knocked unconscious during street brawl in South Yorkshire

A man was taken to hospital with head injuries after being knocked unconscious in a street brawl in South Yorkshire.

The 30-year-old's head was reportedly smashed against a car wing mirror, knocking him out, as violence erupted in Swinton, Rotherham, during the early hours of this morning.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called at 1.13am to reports of a fight involving a group of me on Sanderson Way.

One man was taken to hospital with what police described as lumps to either side of his head and a scalp wound.

A police spokesman said a scuffle is believed to have broken out after a number of men pulled up in a silver Astra and confronted two men walking along Sanderson Way.

One of the men was reportedly kicked and there were unconfirmed reports of weapons being used, he added.

It is not known how many people were in the Astra.

Police believe the brawl may be linked to an earlier incident at Café Sport, on Station Street, to which officers had been called yesterday at around 10.40pm.

A fight reportedly started at the venue but had been broken up by door staff by the time police arrived.

A shocked resident said blood was visible on Sanderson Way this morning, where there was a heavy police presence.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 65 of November 11.