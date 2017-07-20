Man jailed over fatal crash in Sheffield

A man has been jailed for eight years over a fatal collision in Sheffield.

Vikaas Imran Mahmood, aged 31, was found guilty of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving in a collision in Tinsley two years ago.

Mahmood, of Town Street, Tinsley, has also been disqualified from driving for nine years and will have to take an extended re-test if he wants to drive again on his release from prison.

He was behind the wheel of a car which crashed into a red Seat Leon Cupra on Bawtry Road, Tinsley, at around 1.40am on Friday, June 19.

A 22-year-old man driving the Seat Leon died at the scene and a passenger, a 22-year-old man, suffered serious injuries.

Their details have not been released.

Sergeant Donna Roden, from South Yorkshire Police's serious collisions unit, said: “Mahmood continued to deny responsibility for his reckless actions that night, which led to the loss of one life and serious injury to another.

“He has been found guilty by a jury and is now behind bars for his crimes. Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died, as no sentence can ever truly comfort them after their loss.”