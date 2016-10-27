Man jailed for stabbing victim in Doncaster street robbery

A robber has been jailed for five years for stabbing a man in a Doncaster street.

Leighton Owen, aged 35, of Childers Street, Hyde Park, Doncaster, held a 44-year-old man up at knifepoint in Chequer Road in the town.

He stole £120 from his victim, who suffered a punctured lung in the incident.

Owen was found guilty of robbery at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday.

PC Leanne Heath, who investigated the case, said: “We are extremely happy with the result as the victim has now got justice for the terrible ordeal he has been through.”