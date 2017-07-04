Man jailed for pouring boiling water over inmate in South Yorkshire prison

A man has been jailed for leaving an inmate with permanent scars after pouring boiling water over him in an attack in a South Yorkshire prison.

Andrew Pilkington, aged 33, left another inmate with severe burns to his head, neck, chest and back in an attack described by South Yorkshire Police as 'vicious'.

He was jailed for a total of four years and 10 months for the attack and the theft of a car after he was released from prison.

Pilkington was behind bars at HMP Doncaster when he poured boiling water over a fellow inmate.

Following his release in January of this year he stole a car from Bentley, Doncaster, and was involved in a police chase as he tried to evade arrest.

He drove through red lights during the police pursuit before he abandoned the car and fled, but he was caught by officers and arrested.

Pilkington, formerly of East Avenue, Woodlands, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without consent and dangerous driving in addition to assault causing actual bodily harm following the incident with the boiling water.



During a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court, he was jailed for a total of four years for the assault, two months for stealing the car and a further eight months for dangerous driving.



Acting Detective Sergeant Alex Dorlin, from South Yorkshire Police's prison investigation team, said: “The victim was left with severe burns to his head, neck, chest and back as a result of this vicious attack and has been left with permanent scars.



“After being released from prison, Pilkington went on to commit a further crime in January of this year, where he stole a car from the Bentley area of Doncaster.



“As soon as officers spotted the stolen car, being driving by Pilkington, they began to pursue it. Pilkington was driving recklessly, putting other road users at risk as he drove through red lights and a no entry sign in a bid to evade arrest.



“Eventually, he stopped the car and tried to run from officers but was arrested soon after and brought into custody.”