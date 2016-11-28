Man jailed after brandishing meat cleaver at police in Doncaster car park

A 30-year-old man who left police officers 'terrified' after brandishing a meat cleaver and kitchen knife at them in a Doncaster car park has been jailed.

Lithuania-born Grazvydas Damavicius, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, November 23 .

The court heard how two British Transport Police officers were returning to Doncaster police station shortly before 3am on Friday, January 8 last year when they spotted Damavicius loitering outside in the car park.

When they approached him and asked what he was doing he produced a meat cleaver and kitchen knife from his back pocket, raised them above his head and began walking towards them.

On instruction to drop the items, Damavicius did so and was arrested and detained.

In interview Damavicius admitted the meat cleaver and knife belonged to him and that he carried them for protection but had no intention of harming the officers or the public.

Investigating officer PC Roy Percival said: “This was a terrifying experience for the officers who approached Damavicius to check on his welfare after spotting him loitering in the station car park in the early hours.

“When he produced the weapons they had no idea of his intentions but immediately made the assumption he posed a threat to their safety.

“Carrying bladed articles like these in public is against the law and producing or brandishing them presents a risk to the public. We will always seek to bring those who feel it is acceptable to carry items like these before the courts.”