A man has been charged after 20 tyres were slashed in a wrecking spree in Mexborough, Docaster.

The suspect was arrested by officers alerted to incidents in which 20 tyres were slashed overnight on Sunday into Monday.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of a planned court hearing.

Officers want to hear from motorists whose vehicles were damaged but who have not yet reported incidents.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.