Man hospitalised and dog killed in 'targeted attack' involving firearm at Doncaster home

A 33-year-old man has been hospitalised following a 'targeted attack' involving a firearm at a Doncaster home, during which the victim's dog was also killed.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police are appealing for witnesses to a targeted attack involving a firearm at a house on Stubbins Hill, Edlington, at 9:25pm on Friday, 28 October.

"A 33-year-old man was treated at hospital for minor injuries and later discharged."

The spokesman confirmed the victim's dog had also been killed in the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident 1282 of October 28, 2016.